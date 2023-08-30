A BALA man has appeared in court accused with possession of indecent videos of children.
Andrew Russell, of 35 Plas Deon, Heol Tegid, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 August.
The 37-year-old is charged with possession of four indecent movies of children, including one of the most serious Category A, in Bala on 15 July this year.
Russell is also charged with possession of a video of a person having intercourse with a dog.
He is further charged with one count of sending a grossly offensive or indecent message on 19 June.
Russell is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 18 September.