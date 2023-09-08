Gwynedd Council says it 'foresees possible disruption to some services' next week, but they cannot know the full effect of their strike action until it begins.
The Unite union has announced that their members in Gwynedd will take part in industrial action between Monday, 11 September and Sunday, 17 September over nationally negotiated pay awards across the UK.
In a statement released today, Gwynedd Council said it foresees possible disruption to some services.
"We also note that we won’t necessarily be aware of the full effects of the strike action until it begins and we are working hard to reduce the effects of the action on the county’s communities," the statement adds.
"The council apologises for any inconvenience caused and we thank the public in advance for their patience should some services normally provided by the Environment, Highways, Engineering and YGC Departments not be available.
Waste and Recycling collections
It is possible that waste and recycling collections will be affected during this period, the council said.
The statement goes on: "The council asks residents to please put their bins and recycling carts out as normal on their regular collection day (including green wheelie bin/black sacks, food waste bin, brown garden waste wheelie bin, yellow sacks). If a collection has not taken place by the end of the day, please collect your bins and carts from the collection point as it will not be possible to complete any missed collections during the week."
Recycling centres
The council's recycling centres are expected to be open as usual during this period. Details of the locations, opening hours and how to book a slot are available on the council website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/RecyclingCentres. Appointment can also be made via the apGwynedd app.
Other services
It is possible for other services to be affected during the week, including the emptying of street litter bins, the council added.
Services that won’t be affected
Other essential services such as care, residential homes, schools and the crematorium will not be impacted by this industrial action. These services will carry on as normal.
The council has also come to an agreement with the Union that services will be provided in an emergency situation.
"Every effort will be made by the council to share updates regarding the services affected by industrial action during the week. Information will be published on Cyngor Gwynedd’s social media accounts (X/Twitter and Facebook) and on our website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru."