Tywyn Wheel members have donated £250 to two good causes - one close to home and one further afield.
President Chris welcomed members to their February meeting at the branch’s new permanent meeting place at Talyllyn Railway.
Chris welcomed new member Julia and two visitors, Eddie and Diane.
A dozen members met for an informal natter with coffee and cake at Toast in Tywyn at the end of January. It was decided to do the same in March.
Chris gave thanks to Jackie for the latest copy of the Ravens Post and to Lynda and Bruce for the typing, illustrations and printing.
The branch has donated £200 to the Red Cross for the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal and £50 to the lifeboat station.
After a lovely meal, members were entertained by a quiz from the guest speaker, Veronica Savage, which was great fun.
The raffle was won by Jackie and the Club £10 draw was won by Jose.
