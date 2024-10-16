Four teenagers drowned in an overturned car when it left the A4085 in Garreg, Gwynedd, an inquest has heard. Hugo Morris, 18, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Jevon Hirst, 16, had left their homes in Shrewsbury to go on a camping trip in north Wales.
The resumed inquest into their deaths reopened in Caernarfon today, Wednesday, 16 October, where the hearing heard that the Ford Fiesta, driven by Hugo, entered a bend at speed.
When the car crashed, it could not be seen from the road, sparking a two-day search. The students were found dead in the car and the inquest has heard that all four drowned.
Crash investigator Ian Thompson said he believed Hugo drove into a bend on the road too fast, resulting in the "avoidable" crash.
Tributes poured in for the teens at the time of their deaths.
Then Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, sent his condolences to the families of the boys.
He told the House of Commons: "I know the thoughts of the whole House will be with the family and friends of the four teenagers who died in a car accident in north Wales."
Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, described the news as 'heartbreaking'.
They said: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost.
"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.
"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."
The inquest continues.