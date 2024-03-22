AN inquest has been opened into the death of a 16-year-old Ceredigion boy following his death earlier this month.
At a hearing in Llanelli Town Hall, the Coroner's Officer for Pembrokeshire, Carrie Sheridan, said that police were called to the Gilfach quarry near Efailwen at 1.23pm on Tuesday, 12 March, following reports of an 'incident involving a truck'.
The inquest heard that despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Tomos Llŷr Davies, was pronouced dead at the scene y Dr Christopher Marsh from the Wales Air Ambulance at 2.39pm.
A post mortem has been carried out at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, but the results have not yet been received by the coroner's office.
Paying tribute to Llŷr from Parcllyn near Aberporth, his family him as 'kind, funny and charming'.
His family said: "Your caring and warm personality will stay with us for the rest of our days.
"Your ability to light up any room you walked into is something we will cherish and remember forever.
"Our lives will never be the same without you Llŷr, you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy.”
The inquest was adjourned until an unconfirmed date.