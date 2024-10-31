AN inquest has been opened into the death of a Capel Dewi man following a train crash near Llanbrynmair.
David Tudor Evans, 66, was travelling from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth when two trains collided on the Cambrian line at around 7.30pm on Monday, 21 October.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in Aberystwyth on Wednesday.
Assistant coroner for Ceredigion Louisa Corcoran said at the inquest opening in Aberystwyth Justice Centre that Mr Evans, known as Tudor, was identified at the scene by his wife, Rachel Evans.
He had been travelling home from a holiday in Italy.
At the inquest, Ms Corcoran said a post-mortem examination was in progress, and therefore no medical cause of death had yet been recorded.
She also said no pre-inquest date had been set "due to the complexity" of the investigation but that a date would be confirmed in due course.
Mr Evans’ family thanked people for their kind messages and support and asked for privacy.
The railway line reopened on Monday, 28 October after investigation teams concluded their site-based investigation, and engineers have removed the damaged trains from the site.
Four others were seriously injured in the collision between the 18:31 to Aberystwyth and 19:09 to Shrewsbury near Talerddig.
11 other people required hospital treatment according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.
Transport for Wales' Chief Operating Officer, Jan Chaudhry-Van Der Velde said that one of the drivers of the trains was 'quite badly injured' and had been taken to hospital in Shrewsbury, while a conductor on board suffered a fracture, adding that both were 'on the road to recovery'.
Announcing the line’s reopening, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, MS, said: “Transport for Wales have established a dedicated helpline, staffed by experienced advisors to provide assistance to the 41 passengers who were on board the two trains.
"This has included the offer of counselling services alongside welfare checks and other practical measures such as re-uniting passengers with luggage left on the trains following the incident. In addition, Transport for Wales have also taken steps to provide appropriate support for rail staff who have been affected by the incident.”
Nick Millington, Network Rail’s Wales & Borders route director said: “Monday night’s tragic events will forever be etched in my memory and my thoughts remain with all those affected.
“I am grateful to the local community who have been very accommodating throughout this last week.”