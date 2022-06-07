Inspirational amputee is ‘brilliant ambassador’

Grabbing a surfboard and riding the waves was the key to recovery for Llywelyn Williams after he lost his leg in an accident.

Now the 26-year-old from Abersoch hopes to encourage more people of all abilities to give the sport a try, by organising the Welsh Adaptive Surfing Championships in July. The event, at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, promises plenty of thrills, spills and excitement, with competitors travelling from as far away as Hawaii, South Africa and California to take part.

The man-made lagoon on the former aluminium site in Dolgarrog became the world’s first inland venue to host an adaptive surfing championship event in 2019. After a break during the pandemic, adaptive surf athletes around the globe are keen to see it return to north Wales.

Surfers will compete in nine different categories, catering for a range of different abilities.

“Adventure Parc is the perfect venue for this competition” said Llywelyn. “It has fantastic man-made waves that are consistent and reliable and it offers some great facilities for the athletes and the spectators, including good food and wheelchair-friendly accommodation pods.”

It is free to watch the event and Llywelyn hopes visitors will take advantage of the great views offered around the lagoon to get a closer look at the sport.

Llywelyn’s passion for the sport began when he started surfing at the age of 12 at Porth Ceiriad and Porth Neigwl.

He showed promise and competed locally, but a few years later a road accident almost scuppered his dreams of surfing professionally. While skateboarding home, he was hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries, including dislocating both hips, a head injury, broken femur, shattered pelvis, punctured lung, perforated bowel and a split liver.

Llywelyn spent several weeks in hospital where he was put into an induced coma. Doctors desperately tried to save his leg it was severely infected and had to be amputated to save his life. Against staggering odds, Llywelyn overcame his injuries. He accepted the loss of his leg but rejected the idea of losing hope. Due to his tenacious spirit, he was back in the water less than a year after the accident.

“My mates carried me down the stairs,” Llywelyn recalled. “I had a body board and they would chuck me into the waves. I still had my old wetsuit then - with both legs - so one was flopping around in the water.

“As the first wave hit me and I came back up, I felt alive again and I felt ‘Wow! This is magical’. Surfing is the best. “When I’m in the water on my surfboard, nothing else matters. It is a fantastic sport for people of all abilities.”

Llywelyn discovered adaptive surfing and started competing again, this time in the kneeling category, winning gold at the English Adaptive Championships in 2018 and more recently representing Wales at the International Surfing Association World Adaptive Championships in California. It was there that he flew the flag for Adventure Parc Snowdonia as a suitable venue and sparked more interest in surfing in Wales.

He is now busy organising what he hopes will be an inspiring and thrilling competition in at the adventure complex on 1 and 2 July. Every surfer taking part has overcome significant personal challenges to compete at such a high level.

“Interest in adaptive surfing has grown so much,” said Llywelyn.

“When I first entered the world championships in 2015, there were just 60 entries. Now it’s closer to 100 and the standard is so high.”

Adaptive surfing will feature in the 2028 Paralympics for the first time. July’s championship will include a number of hopeful contenders, including Llywelyn.

Adventure Parc Snowdonia managing director Andy Ainscough said: “Llywelyn is a great bloke and an even better athlete. His courage and determination to come back from what he has is admirable.

“On the biggest days at the beaches near Abersoch, Llywelyn is going for the biggest and scariest waves out there. He is a brilliant ambassador for the sport of surfing.