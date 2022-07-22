Inspiring art on show in Aberdyfi

Aberdyfi Art Society
This year’s raffle prize, a painting by artist Mark Warner (Aberdyfi Art Society )

THE annual Aberdyfi Art Society exhibition takes place once again in the Neuadd Dyfi, Station Road, Aberdyfi from Wednesday, 27 July to Wednesday, 3 August.

The hall is open each day from 10am till 5pm and there is a car park next to the hall. Entry is free.

“We hope lots of visitors will come to view art members work and perhaps be inspired to take home a memory of time spent in this lovely area of Wales,” an Aberdyfi Art Society spokesperson said.

“As usual we have a raffle prize, shown here. This year the prize has been painted by professional artist Mark Warner who tutored the group earlier in the year with a popular acrylic workshop.

“If you aren’t able to take in the exhibition this year why not visit the MOMA art gallery in Machynlleth where an art competition is being held until 7 September. Several of our art group members have been lucky enough to be selected for entry into this highly regarded competition so it is well worth a visit.”

