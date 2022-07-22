Inspiring art on show in Aberdyfi

THE annual Aberdyfi Art Society exhibition takes place once again in the Neuadd Dyfi, Station Road, Aberdyfi from Wednesday, 27 July to Wednesday, 3 August.

The hall is open each day from 10am till 5pm and there is a car park next to the hall. Entry is free.

“We hope lots of visitors will come to view art members work and perhaps be inspired to take home a memory of time spent in this lovely area of Wales,” an Aberdyfi Art Society spokesperson said.

“As usual we have a raffle prize, shown here. This year the prize has been painted by professional artist Mark Warner who tutored the group earlier in the year with a popular acrylic workshop.