Cymdeithas Eryri Snowdonia Society director Rory Francis said: “Cwm Cynfal has inspired storytellers, artists and poets over a millennium. This is a landscape associated with the tales of the Mabinogion and also famously depicted by David Cox in 1836 in his iconic painting Rhaiadr Cwm. It is one of Eryri’s most majestic waterfalls, but is being threatened by a hydro-electric scheme that would see the river dammed and at times, just short of 70 per cent of the water diverted out of the waterfall.”