You said the sixth article breached Clause 1 where it reported an opinion of the editor on the Council – “It is but the latest example of a council that is lacking in leadership and direction […]”. You considered this inaccurate as the Council has “continued to receive excellent regulatory reports from Care Inspectorate”. The article in question was an editorial piece – an article which reported the views of the editor/publication. We should note that the Editors’ Code of Practice makes clear the press has the right to publish individuals’ views, including the views of a publication, as long as it takes care not to publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information, and to distinguish between comment, conjecture and fact. In this instance, the opinions reported were clearly presented as comment, and attributed to the publication – the article made this clear where it appeared under the headline “Editorial”. We recognised that you disagreed with the opinions and views which were published; however, this did not in itself mean that the article was misleading to report them. Your complaint did not give us reason to consider that the article was misleading, and we did not identify sufficient grounds to investigate a possible breach of Clause 1.