Is Barmouth heading for yet another bleak Bank Holiday weekend with overflowing bins in the town and dirty sand and water along the prom?
According to residents Mags Hills and Glyn Jones it is.
The pair continue to raise the state of the prom with dirty sand, stagnant pools of water, blocked drains and inaccessible beach steps blighting the seafront, and rubbish and dog poo bins overflowing throughout the town.
Once again they have reached out to the Cambrian News to complain about the state of their beloved town, sharing pictures and video to highlight the issues they feel they must keep on raising until something is done about it.
Glyn said he regularly picks up dog poo and can see the council “sweeping the road but not the footpaths”.
Mags said: “Another Bank Holiday is coming up and I think it will still be a mess.
“I get so many holidaymakers coming in my shop saying it’s so sad to see Barmouth’s beach and prom in such a sorry state.”
Glyn added: “I am heartbroken when I see the mess.”
He feels the town council should do more, but a spokesperson said: “Barmouth Town Council are aware of the issues and share the concerns of residents with regard to the seafront.
“With the seafront coming under the responsibility of Gwynedd Council we are in regular contact with a number of relevant department in Gwynedd Council and YGC [The Gwynedd Consultancy Department] to raise awareness and to get these issues resolved.
“We regularly discuss these matters in our town council meetings and councillors also attend site visits with representatives of Gwynedd Council and YGC to show and explain the issues affecting the seafront including offering suggestions to resolve some of these matters.
“As a town council, we endeavour to work as hard as we can for our residents and continue to raise these and other matters with the relevant responsible authorities such as Gwynedd Council or YGC.
“We would encourage residents to raise these concerns with Gwynedd Council directly as well.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We would remind members of the public to respect the local environment and always put their rubbish in the bin.
“If the bin is full, please take to your litter to another bin or take it home and dispose of it responsibly either in your wheelie bin or recycling box.
“We also call on dog owners to bag it and bin it, there is no excuse for allowing a dog to foul in a public place. Not only is it highly unpleasant, it can also lead to serious health problems for adults and children who come into contact with it.
"New signs in relation in to dog regulations will be positioned on the beach and along the promenade in the coming weeks.
“Failure to clean up dog fouling is an offence, and anyone caught contravening the regulations can expect to receive a £100 fixed penalty from the council’s Street Enforcement Team or Maritime Service Officers, or even a fine of up to £1,000 if the matter is taken to court.
“To report a particular concern about littering or dog fouling, please go to the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/ and click on ‘Report a problem’ or email [email protected] or telephone 01766 771000.
“In relation to the build-up of sand being blown in from the beach, we recognise this can be a nuisance and prevent people from using the local amenities and we have a work programme in place to manage the situation and to clear away the sand and stone. In the future any sand collected from the main beach will be deposited at the north end of the promenade.
“Cyngor Gwynedd Beach Wardens will be on duty from the end of May until mid-September, and in addition to their duties overseeing beach and water activities, they will assist with general maintenance of the seafront area, such as sweeping, litter picking and weeding”.