The Senedd election race is a straight fight between Plaid Cymru and Reform according to a new poll.
The race to be the largest party in the Senedd has never been closer as a new ITV Cymru Wales opinion poll puts Reform UK and Plaid Cymru neck and neck.
The latest poll conducted by YouGov for Cardiff University shows Plaid Cymru and Reform both on 29%. Labour remain in a distant third at 13%.
Plaid Cymru said that the latest poll confirmed that the election was a “a straight fight” between them and Reform UK.
The Senedd (Welsh Parliament) general election will be held on May 7.
The Senedd voting intention, as it stands (YouGov MRP model) is as follows:
● Plaid Cymru 29
● Reform UK 29
● Welsh Labour 13
● Wales Green Party 10
● Welsh Conservatives 8
● Welsh Liberal Democrats 6
● Others 4 (n/c)
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “This latest YouGov poll confirms what Plaid Cymru has said throughout this campaign and what all polls have consistently shown - this Senedd election is a straight fight between us and Reform UK.
“It really brings home the scale of the choice facing Wales on May 7. This is a defining moment - a choice between two very different futures.”
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