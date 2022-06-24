Is your community really ‘full of drugs’?

Aberystwyth consistently has more drug offences and warnings compared to other Ceredigion towns, a Cambrian News Freedom of Information request has revealed.

In light of rising concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug use in Aberystwyth, with a particular light being shone on the Rheidol Ward, a Cambrian News investigation dug deeper into police figures for illegal narcotics in the town.

The figures reveal how many drug offences, for possession and supply, as well as warnings issued there were in Aberystwyth, compared to Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, and Machynlleth between 2015 to 2021.

Over the years, while Aberystwyth has continuously had a higher amount of drug offences and warnings issued in comparison. And the figures have remained consistent.

In 2021 — the last year that Dyfed-Powys Police issued detailed figures for — Aberystwyth recorded 150 drug offences. That year, there were 38 in Cardigan, Lampeter recorded 19, Aberaeron 11, and Machynlleth three.

By comparison, Aberystwyth recorded 153 drug offences in 2015, with Cardigan reporting 52, Lampeter 34, and Aberaeron and Machynlleth both recording one.

The most prolific drug in all towns between 2015 to 2021, was herbal cannabis.

Over that timeframe, Dyfed-Powys dealt with 737 in Aberystwyth. Elsewhere, police recorded 44 offences or warnings in Aberaeron, 304 in Cardigan, 172 in Lampeter, and 35 in Machynlleth.

The second most recurrent drug was cocaine — not in the form of crack, with Aberystwyth recording 21 offences or warnings from 2015 to 2021, Lampeter recording seven, Cardigan five, and Aberaeron and Machynlleth each.

Cocaine is found in both powder and rock forms. While the powdered form of cocaine is simply referred to as cocaine or coke, the rock form is often referred to as crack or crack cocaine. It is powered cocaine usually baking soda then boiled until a solid forms. Once it’s cooled and broken into smaller pieces, these pieces are sold as crack.

In terms of heroin, Aberystwyth recorded 18 offences or warnings, Cardigan five, Lampeter two, and Machynlleth and Aberaeron none.