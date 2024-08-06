“People don’t know what we live with day in, day out,” says single parent Angharad Evans, mother to a 13-year-old boy with ADHD and Dyslexia.
From daily calls from school, arguments with medical professionals, eating issues and heartbreak at not making friends, every parent the ‘Cambrian News’ spoke to described supporting a child with special educational needs as “isolating”.
Angharad, 37, from Abaearon was desperate to connect with other parents after a “horrendous” first year at school for son Tristan.
Unable to attend support groups in Lampeter or Aberystwyth, this June, she took it upon herself to create her own.
Six sessions in, Angharad and Kelly Davies have created a lifeline for parents who feel ‘exhausted and alone’.
Self-employed carer and cleaner Angharad said: “My friends are amazing but they don’t understand.
“It’s really hard with neurodiverse children - people look at him and think he’s naughty or tell me my parenting is wrong.
“I feel judged by other parents.
“It’s horrible living like that.
“It’s nice talking to other parents going through the same thing.
“They’re lovely kids; it’s sad that they struggle in life.”
Before Angharad discovered effective ADHD medication, she was getting daily school calls stating Tristan was in detention, which he was in so much it was affecting his mental health.
Meanwhile the Senedd Children, Young People and Education Committee has issued a report stating Wales was not doing enough to support their needs.
The report described access to additional support as “patchy”, dependant on how hard families fought and on individual staff. Nicola Briggs, 44, from Aberarth joined the group for support for her 12-year-old daughter who has Autism.
“Meeting people who know what you’re going through and the systems you’re having to deal with is invaluable,” she said.
“From the moment you realise your child has special needs, you’re going to have to fight for everything they deserve.
“That thought can be isolating - it’s not a given that your child is going to be provided for.
“We can share our successes and difficulties - you’re surrounded by people who know what help is available.”
They aim to grow the group and organise days out.
The Senedd report calls for training for all school staff, changes to funding for schools and financial support to be offered based on a child’s individual needs.
Committee chair and MS Buffy Williams said: "We heard from parents who were desperate for someone to listen to them.
“Many of the stories will stay with me forever.
"We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t take that and put forward the strongest possible case to the Welsh government for what needs to change – that’s what we set out in this report.
"It’s the structure that’s letting them down, not individual teachers or childcare staff who do their best despite it.
“We can’t fail our young people any more. You only get one chance at an education, and it should be the best chance."