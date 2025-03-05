Meet the women who make up the life-changing Machynlleth women’s group.
CAMAD’s women’s group isn’t a mental health or a craft group, though it’s inadvertently become both - women started to bring knitting, crochet, and needlepoint to weekly sessions.
Those who come are at a turning point - facing widowhood, retirement, mental health crises, disability, relocation - they are referred by social workers or neighbours and in doing so find “a family”.
It’s been running for eight years according to Linda Hayward, manager of CAMAD which runs the group, who says there’s no other groups like it around - women coming from as far as Aberdyfi and further north in Gwynedd.
Roughly 15 women meet at Machynlleth and District Care Centre, laughter bubbling up around the large table, hands busy and chins wagging simultaneously.
Every Wednesday from 10am-12pm they help each other, offering support, dusting off the feeling of loneliness and establishing incredible friendships.
Louise, 57, from Penegoes, was put onto the group three years ago by her psychiatric nurse and fellow attendee, Jill.
“She’s fantastic. Before I’d be in the house, not able to get dressed.
“Coming for the first time was nerve-wracking, I didn’t know how people would be.
“Now I look forward to it every week, they're my family.”
Louise and others go on days out with their bus passes to Aberystwyth and further, enjoying what their area has to offer.
She always brings the biscuits for the group because “they deserve a treat”.
Suzie, 63 from Llanwrin, was riddled with “severe anxiety” that stopped her leaving the house after the onset of menopause.
“I’m in a house in the sticks 24/7 and don’t drive.
“When I’m brought here I feel safer than I do at home.
“I became best friends with Anita who used to pick me up and we’d go for lunch and dog walks.
“If I said I wasn’t going because of my anxiety she’d tell me to get ready because she’d pick me up in 10 minutes.
“I love the feeling when we’re here - it’s like being supported by a fluffy pink cloud that looks fragile but is amazingly strong.”
Attending the group has given her the confidence to apply for a driving license.
CAMAD (Community Action Machynlleth and District) charity, like the group, fits around the needs of the people who come to them.
Set up by concerned locals including Linda in 1998 after Machynlleth’s Citizens’ Advice announced its closure, it runs lift services, meals on wheels, lunch clubs, and formally a mental health drop-in that the women’s group sprang from.
The Women’s Group don’t just sit knitting however - last Christmas they crocheted a life-sized Christmas tree, raising over one hundred pounds for CAMAD by doing so.
They also host talks on topics of interest, most recently on anatomy, wills and power of attorney, as well as chair yoga.
Tracy, 60 from Morben, was struggling with the stress of being a GP, retiring on medical grounds in 2021.
Her neighbour Karen noticed she was struggling before she did, and suggested she accompany her to the group.
Tracy explained: “The work was getting on top of me.
“Coming here is a good release, there’s banter, we laugh and sometimes even cry together.
“We don’t judge each other and welcome newcomers.
“If I ever had a problem, I’d know to contact one of these women.”
To join the women’s group, email CAMAD at [email protected], call 01654 700071 or visit the office on Forge Road.