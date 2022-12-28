Letter to the Editor: Upon reading the goings on at Ceredigion County Council, (UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT: Empty coffers? Cambrian News, 14 December) I thought you had turned to printing a comedy script!

On top of last year’s near £15,000 pay rise, the CEO has, and I quote, “only a 1.4 increase this time round”. It will now stand at £137,342. I cannot imagine how he seems so pleased with himself!

When so many are struggling with everyday existence. This is an outrage.

Oh, hold on a minute.

Is it true that our homes are going to be band assessed next year?

Please work it out for yourselves.

Ifor Lloyd,

Pennant