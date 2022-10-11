It’s our collective duty to keep Aberystwyth clean...

The post Covid-19 society we now live in is another issue with parallels. To read that local councillors can only communicate with county councillors by email (‘I can’t speak to council officers’, Cambrian News, 21 September) is indicative of a society increasingly dependent on modern technology. People are intelligent and know that these channels of communication allow an inquirer to be ignored. I remember the days when you could walk into the council offices at Canolfan Rheidol with a council tax inquiry and see an actual person. Now it is an automated email response with a vague assurance of a reply within 10 days.