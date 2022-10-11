It’s our collective duty to keep Aberystwyth clean...
Subscribe newsletter
Letter to the Editor: Interesting to read the progression of the Dirty old town campaign in our revitalised Cambrian News, responsibility being pushed from one organisation to another (‘It’s not Aber, it’s the county council...’ Cambrian News, 28 September)!
As I see it, every item of litter is representative of an irresponsible individual whether tourist, student or local. We have a collective responsibility to keep our town of Aberystwyth clean and that is something we can all take on, individual actions matter.
The post Covid-19 society we now live in is another issue with parallels. To read that local councillors can only communicate with county councillors by email (‘I can’t speak to council officers’, Cambrian News, 21 September) is indicative of a society increasingly dependent on modern technology. People are intelligent and know that these channels of communication allow an inquirer to be ignored. I remember the days when you could walk into the council offices at Canolfan Rheidol with a council tax inquiry and see an actual person. Now it is an automated email response with a vague assurance of a reply within 10 days.
People increasingly order things online and then there are complaints that high streets are peppered with closed shops. Watch a film on Netflix because our cinemas have closed!
We are now, hopefully, past the days of restricted movements, gloves and masks but is this really a world we want, that we have sleep-walked into?
Like the litter, it is down to individual actions, accept it and it will prevail.
Will Johnson, Aberystwyth
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |