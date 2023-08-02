A Jaguar E-Type and Triumph TR5 were among the classic cars on show at a fundraiser held by Pennant Youth Club.
On Saturday, 29 July, youth club members held their Tea, Coffee, Cake and Classic Cars fundraiser at the community centre.
This involved many hours spent by club members, volunteers and supporters in baking a whole range of cakes for the event.
The volunteers assisted during the day, with the club members serving drinks and cakes to tables.
A display of classic vehicles was exhibited in the yard, including a 1968 Triumph TR5, Mini Cooper S, 1964 Jaguar E-Type, 1968 Triumph Bonneville motorbike and a 1926 International 10/20 tractor. The tractor had a long history in Ceredigion and was purchased locally in 1940.
All of these vehicles can be seen on Saturday, 12 August at the Cardi Cranks Vintage Club, Annual Vintage Show at Cifforch Farm, Aberaeron.
Vehicles were kindly provided by Huw Evans, Pennant; Dafydd Edwards, Bethania; and Curig Evans; Aberaeron.
A ticket for the event covered the cost of teas and coffees along with two cakes of your choice and a raffle ticket. The first prize was a trip in the 1964 E Type Jaguar, which was won by one of the youth club members.
Gill Evans, who leads the club and a dedicated team of unpaid volunteers, would like to thank all of the club members who made the day possible.
Everyone in the club would also like to thank everyone who supported the event and kindly gave donations to make it a highly successful day with a total of £550 raised.
Pennant Youth Club meets every Friday between 6pm and 8pm at Pennant Community Centre. For further details, contact Gill Evans on [email protected] or 07817 099275.