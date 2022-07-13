Jam-packed summer of fun at Cardigan Castle

Theatr Mwldan and Cardigan Castle’s summer programme of outdoor live music continues with a celebration of Flfach Records and the spectacular Radio Ga Ga.

Fflach Records was started in west Wales in 1981 by brothers Richard and Wyn Jones, also members of Welsh language new wave/punk band Ail Symudiad.

An evening at Cardigan Castle tonight, Friday, 22 July (7pm, doors open at 6pm) is a celebration of 40 years of Fflach, as well as a tribute to the founders, who contributed so much to the Welsh music scene.

Four fantastic Welsh acts will take to the stage for the evening.

Jess formed in 1988 and exploded on the Welsh music scene in the National Eisteddfod in Newport Gwent. Their style is a mixture of heavy rock and melodic pop with a lot of vocal melodies.

Since their first single in 1980 on Click Records, Crys went on to release albums on the Sain and Fflach labels and are still rocking more than 40 years later.

Formed in 1997, Catsgam are a band from south-east Wales with their own distinctive style of guitar-based melodic rock.

Four albums of original material were recorded on the Fflach label leading to the release of Sgam – the 21st anniversary collection, in October 2018.

Wawffactor and Cân i Gymru (A Song for Wales) winner Einir Dafydd completes the line-up for this special evening at Cardigan Castle.

The evening follows last Friday’s Lost in Music event at the castle, and precedes Radio Ga Ga next Friday, 29 July.

See Queen in the castle as the celebrate the champions of rock at 8.15pm (doors open at 6.30pm).

Mwldan and Cardigan Castle present the UK’s authoritative Queen concert show, performed live in a two-hour rock spectacular.

Radio Ga Ga recreates the magic, fun and showmanship in an ultimate celebration of one the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

Hear all 26 UK top 10 hits and fan favourites, performed with an electrifying band, such as Crazy Little Thing Called Love, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Please note that tickets for Cardigan Castle/Mwldan co-promoted events are non-refundable.

These are standing events, although you are welcome to bring your own low-backed camping chair. This must be placed in the designated zone away from the main dancing area.

Please speak to the box office should you have any accessibility requirements. A seating area will be provided for wheelchairs and those with mobility issues.