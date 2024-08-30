Jason Linehan took part in the Ride London 102-mile cycle, and the Long Course Weekend Wales 2.4-mile swim and 70-mile sportive, and raised £602 for Bronglais Hospital.
Jason was fundraising for the hospital as it provided such excellent care to his father.
Jason said: “On Sunday 26 May, I cycled the 102-mile Ride London course in memory of my father. It was due to be an early start and my mind duly cooperated by waking me at 2am. Three hours later, I was off, or be more precise, off to the starting point 7-miles away in the pouring rain.
“All said and done, it was a great day and I managed to finish the cycle in under five hours, the last two hours without rain!
“A few weeks later it was the 2.4-mile swim and then a 70-mile ride in Tenby as part of the Long Course Weekend Wales 2024. Not burdened by over preparation, I’d tested the wetsuit once in Cardigan Bay the weekend before.
“The day proved more challenging than expected, with one swimmer telling me he’d done it eight times and those were the worst conditions he’d experienced. I also had the worst bout of cramp in my life having to roll onto my back and take a break. That said, it was a great experience and I even managed to finish in 1:13hr and 39th out of 438 in the over 40s category.
“The ride the next day was dry. Again, it was thoroughly enjoyable and painful in equal measure with more cramp. I had to push the bike without bending my legs up Wisemans Bridge Hill. I’m sure no one noticed. Remarkably, I finished 7th in the over 40s category, not sure how.
“I’d like to thank the Hywel Dda Health Charities team and all those that sponsored me.”
Bridget Harpwood, Ceredigion Fundraising Officer, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Jason for taking on the three events to raise funds for Bronglais Hospital.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”