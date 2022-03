Job fair to take place next month

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

A job fair has been organised for people looking for work in Barmouth.

The fair will take place at Barmouth Leisure Centre on Tuesday, 5 April, from 10am-2pm.

Local employers who would like more information about the event can call 01286 679211 or email [email protected]

If you are looking for work, visit the Llwyddo’n Lleol Gwynedd’s Facebook page.