Job fair to take place next month
Wednesday 23rd March 2022 4:30 pm
A job fair has been organised for people looking for work in Barmouth.
The fair will take place at Barmouth Leisure Centre on Tuesday, 5 April, from 10am-2pm.
Local employers who would like more information about the event can call 01286 679211 or email [email protected]
If you are looking for work, visit the Llwyddo’n Lleol Gwynedd’s Facebook page.
Rob Triggs, chairman of Barmouth Town Council, said: “Initially there wasn’t an event for Barmouth. I lobbied county councillor Gethin Williams to arrange an event for Barmouth; he took this with enthusiasm. We pushed for this event to happen for the benefit of our town.”
