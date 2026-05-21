A Chwilog man who appeared in court to admit multiple breaches of a restraining order has been heled in custody ahead of Crown Court sentencing.
Dylan Jones, whose address was given in court as Haven Holidays, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by Caernarfon Crown Court on 26 July 2024.
Jones twice entered an address in Tremadog which he was prohibited to do on 25 March and 27 April this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Jones is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 12 June.
He was remanded in custody until that date by magistrates due to his ‘previous record and character’.
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