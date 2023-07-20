John Lydon - also known as Johnny Rotten - will bring a new show to Aberystwyth Arts Centre next year.
The lead singer of the punk band the Sex Pistols, will bring his show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, to the mid Wales venue on June 7, 2024.
The date is part of a world tour for his spoken word show, which will be performed across Europe, Australia and North America.
The tag line for the show is 'Untamed, unscripted and uncensored'.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre announced the booking on social media, saying: "He’s a legend and an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal.
"John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.
"The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good.
"In his spoken word show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon is touring the UK.
"He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic, one-off tour.
"Lydon will be sharing his thoughts with audiences. He Could Be Wrong. He Could Be Right."
VIP meet’n’greet packages are available.