Johnson is lucky if he’s only called ‘Tubby’...

Wednesday 21st September 2022
Editor: Sidney Jones offers a compelling argument to persuade Anwen G Williams to feel less grieved about Patrick O’Brien referring to Boris Johnson as ‘Tubby’ (Letters, Cambrian News, 31 August).
Anwen G Williams felt that the high office held by Johnson deserves respect, and so it does, when the prime minister presides with integrity.
I will not list the many scandals that displayed the opposite of integrity but will simply say that of all the names I could call him, ‘Tubby’ would be an endearment.
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog
