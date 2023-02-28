On Saturday, 4 March, Alison and Nick will lead Aberystwyth Ramblers on a demanding B grade, 11-mile linear walk to Llanrhystud.
This walk follows the Ceredigion Coast Path from Aberystwyth, along Tan y Bwlch beach and up Allt Wen, continuing south past the ancient oak woodland at Penderi, to reach Llanrhystud.
Meet at Aberystwyth Railway Station at 8.45am or at Aberystwyth Castle Point (SN578817) at 9am. They will catch a bus back from Llanrhystud to Aberystwyth at the end of the walk.
To book a place, or for further information, contact the walk leaders. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.
