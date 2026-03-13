Volunteers, community groups and environmental partners came together at Cardigan Castle on 18 February to learn more about how citizen science is helping to protect Ceredigion’s rivers, coast and marine wildlife.
Led by Ceredigion County Council in collaboration with the Nutrient Management Board, the Ceredigion Marine Monitoring Conference brought together people already involved in water and wildlife monitoring — as well as those curious to find out more — to share experiences, learn from each other and explore how this work could grow across West Wales, expanding across the Tŷwi and Cleddau catchments in the years ahead.
During the morning, attendees heard how local volunteers are working alongside councils, scientists and technology partners to collect simple but valuable information about water quality. This includes using easy-to-use equipment and digital tools that help build a clearer picture of what’s happening in local rivers and along the coast.
Volunteers from the Teifi catchment and neighbouring areas shared real stories from the field — what’s working well, what can be tricky, and what support would help them do more. These conversations helped shape ideas for improving training, equipment and opportunities to get involved over the next few years.
In the afternoon, the focus turned to the technology being used to monitor rivers and coastal waters, followed by a more hands-on look at wildlife monitoring along Ceredigion’s coast. Attendees learned how members of the public can help record seals, dolphins and other marine life, and how these sightings play an important role in understanding and protecting local ecosystems.
Speaking after the event, Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration at Ceredigion County Council and Chair of the Nutrient Management Board, said: “The work and development since 2022 has been significant but there is more to do, local people have a vital role to play in caring for our rivers and coastline.
“This event showed how community knowledge, combined with simple monitoring tools, can make a real difference. We want to encourage more residents to get involved and become citizen scientists — you don’t need to be an expert, just curious and willing to take part.
“The conference highlighted growing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to take part in citizen science — from helping monitor water quality to recording wildlife along the coast."
In recent months, there has also been further progress in developing the nutrient monitoring system deployed in New Quay. This work is helping to refine how real-time data on nutrient levels is collected and shared, strengthening the evidence base needed to better understand pressures on our rivers and coastal waters. The continued development of this system reflects the commitment of partners and local volunteers to combine community-led monitoring with innovative technology.
If you’re interested in becoming a citizen scientist, would like to attend future meetings, or want to find out more about how you can get involved, email Ceredigion County Council’s Nutrient Management Officer Liza Zanoni, [email protected].
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