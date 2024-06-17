Preseli Pirate cycling group are at it again this year with a 50-mile fundraising bike ride.
After raising a whopping £3,000 for West Wales Prostate Cancer Support last year, this summer they aim to raise even more for the voluntarily-run North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA).
The Newport Pembrokeshire ‘pirates’ will stage a ‘raid’ - a charity ride starting and ending at Bluestone Brewery near Newport on 21 July.
But they say you won’t need to lock your doors - instead hosting 100 riders for an ‘enjoyable if strenuous social ride’ with lunch and end-of-ride refreshments.
Cardigan Riding for the Disabled Group opened in 2021, providing therapeutic riding and interaction with equines for people with disabilities.
RDA member Benny Rossi, who attended last year, said: ”I'm so pleased that the Preseli Pirates have chosen our RDA group as their chosen charity.
“The funds raised will be so beneficial to all the riders who take part in our weekly sessions.
“I was lucky enough to take part in the raid last year.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the day, it was a fun, challenging, friendly cycle through amazing countryside, well organised, with great food and beer.”