For more than a year, Cambrian News has been running photographs submitted by members of the Cambrian News Picture This group on Facebook.
There are images that surprise, capture the beauty and show the wonderful and diverse landscape that we all share.
Those pictures are indeed worth a thousand words. And more than 1,600 of you have joined the Picture This group, turning it into a runaway success.
Here at Cambrian News, we believe mobile phones are capable of doing so much more — capturing video of the scenery and events that surround us.
Starting today, 1 March, Cambrian News is inviting you to join our Cambrian News Video This group on Facebook. Go to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090894361041 to join
We know by the success of our Picture This group that so many of you want to share the images you capture. Now, the Video This group is an opportunity to show off your work on our website.
Those wonderful sunsets, rich in pastel shades as the sun sinks into Cardigan Bay. Frosty mornings as the first rays of sunlight warm the morning air. The fascinating movement of clouds from Aberystwyth Pier? The dunes of Harlech, or the foreshore of Barmouth beach, where the plaintiff cry of the curlew rises above lapping waves.
Joining the Cambrian News Video This group on Facebook is easy and takes just a couple of seconds. But the group offers the opportunity for the people of mid Wales to share their work and celebrate the people, events and landscapes that make this region unique.
We will regularly feature the best videos on our website. If there are community events, the Video This group is an excellent way of sharing your reels.
And if there are special events such as parades or races — even cheque presentations in honour of a good cause — then post it on the Cambrian News Video This group so our members can see it, allowing us to post it to our wider digital audience.
The way we tell stories is changing. The way we share our news is changing too. By becoming a member of the Cambrian News Video This group on Facebook, you can be part of this change, helping us to continue to serve the people of mid Wales with relevant videos of people, places and things.