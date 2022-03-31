Join the ‘Red Kite’ to help the Bronglais Chemo Appeal

The Red Kite Challenge off-road race is raising funds for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal. ( Cambrian News )

There’s still time to enter the Red Kite Challenge off-road race, which takes place on 30 April and is raising money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

There are free places available for anyone who pledges to raise at least £50 for the Appeal for a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital – just contact race director Dic Evans at [email protected] for more details.

A total of 150 runners have already signed up for the annual event, which starts at Devil’s Bridge near Aberystwyth and features a half-marathon route, a 10k and junior races.

Each year the race raises charity funds for Bronglais Hospital – with around £20,000 in total donated since 2003.

Dic said: “The race is for everyone, from secondary-school age up. It would be great if we can get as many people as possible to take part to help boost the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

“The committee has always given the proceeds from the races to Bronglais Hospital because the hospital is so vital to the area. And we have decided the Appeal should benefit this year because the sooner we can get a new chemotherapy day unit the better.

“One of our committee members is herself currently having treatment at the unit and has nothing but praise for the staff.”

The Ras y Barcud Half Marathon is the premier trail race in mid Wales and will this year once again incorporate the Welsh Trail Running Championships, and also West Wales Trail Running Championships – attracting the best trail runners in the country.

The half marathon and 10k races start at 11am (if walking) or 1pm (if running), and the junior races start at 11.15am.

Runners and walkers of all abilities and ages can take part. There will be prizes for seniors and masters in five year-age groups in both the half marathon and 10k, and team prizes for the half marathon.

For details on the race and to download an entry form, go to www.redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk