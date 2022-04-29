Josh raises over £1,000 for friend fighting cancer

Josh Bolderson has raised more than £1,000 to help a family friend following her cancer diagnosis ( Family )

AN Aberystwyth schoolboy has raised more than £1,000 for his “best friend Mary” following her diagnosis with cancer.

Nine-year-old Josh Bolderson has taken on the challenge of climbing three mountains and taking part in Aberystwyth’s 10k race for life. These challenges have come with goal of raising money for his “best friend” Mary Gittins, following her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Josh explained that Mary is like family to him.

“Mary has known me since I was one year old, she’s my mum’s best friend but she’s like a nanny to me.

“I wanted to do this to help Mary by making sure she doesn’t have to worry about money while she is unwell.”

So far, Josh has summited Pen y fan and Cader Idris, and hopes to tackle Snowdon next. While it’s been a challenge, Josh says it’s worth it.

Josh taking on Cadair Idris ( Family ) ( Family )

“So far it’s been tough, the weather when we did Pen Y Fan wasn’t very nice but it has all been worth it.”

Despite tackling these daunting challenges, Josh still plans to take on the Aberystwyth Race for Life in which he will compete across ten kilometres, but he says he is very happy and excited to be taking part.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Mary said that she is incredibly grateful for Josh’s dedication to helping her.

“I’m very grateful for Joshy’s commitment and I’m very proud of him.”

Naturally, Josh’s mum, Rebecca shares this pride for Josh’s achievements and thoughtful approach.

“When someone gets a cancer diagnosis there isn’t much you can do, but be by their side. Since Mary had to give up work, we wanted to make sure she didn’t have to worry financially.

“I am so proud of what Josh is doing, there has been no moaning or whinging and he’s excited to be doing this for Mary.”

Josh, Rebecca and Mary hope to repeat these challenges again once when Mary is better.

“I can’t wait to join Josh and Rebecca, hopefully very soon, climbing mountains,” Mary said.

Josh and Rebecca would like to thank everyone who has helped them and donated to the cause.

“Thank you to anyone who has donated, be it one pound or one hundred pounds, it all helps,” said Rebecca.

“And a big thank you to Caeser’s Café for donating money for the cause and letting us hold a cake sale there.”

The pair will be holding a cake sale at the cafe on the 14 May in Aberystwyth to further help raise money for Mary.