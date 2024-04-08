Journalist Beti George and DJ Huw Stephens will tour to Ceredigion and Gwynedd for a new series called Cysgu o Gwmpas (Sleeping Around), which starts tonight (Monday, 8 April at 8pm).
They visit some of Wales' best hotels and restaurants, getting to know each other as they bond over their passion for good food.
In the first episode they visit Palé Hall near Bala.
Huw stays in a room named after Winston Churchill and Beti in one named after Queen Victoria. They aren’t impressed by those names.
Beti said: “I'm not interested in the royal family to be perfectly honest. I declined an MBE partly because of the monarchy and the British empire. I hate to think about the empire."
But they both enjoy the luxurious hotel and excellent food.
Beti who recently celebrated her 85th birthday said: “Women my age don't usually get an opportunity like this. I can only think of Mary Berry as one who’s still going at this age! It’s an incredible opportunity if I’m honest.
“I was so glad Huw was my co-presenter as he’s such great company – he's so loved. There was a good relationship between the two of us. His career has been different to mine, and I enjoyed discussing his work and his life.
During the series they also visit the Hawarden Estate, The Grove in Narberth, Parador 44 in Cardiff, the Albion in Cardigan and Ynyshir. There they are presented with 30 plates of food prepared by chef Gareth Ward who has two Michelin stars.
Huw Stephens said: "I didn't have to think long before agreeing to do the series with Beti George.
“Beti is a great travelling companion, it was lovely to be in the company of such an interesting person.
"Every hotel offered something different. Each one is unique. It was just a pleasure to take part in the programme."
The series’ soundtrack is an important element of the series, with music complementing locations visited. A Spotify playlist accompanies the series and Huw and Beti both suggested music to accompany them on the journey.