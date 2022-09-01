Jumper made for wrestling giants to go on display in Teifi Valley
A GIANT woollen jumper made for the kings of the wrestling ring is to go on display in Teifi Valley later this month.
As the WWE prepares to put on a show in Cardiff on Saturday evening, wrestler Drew Macintyre, who will headline the clash at the Principality Stadium, has been presented with a hand-knitted jumper and championship title belt.
The Championship Title is a knitted replica of WWE’s iconic version, created in celebration of the event’s headline match in the Clash in the Castle event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The jumper incorporates cultural motifs such as Cardiff Castle, a Welsh love spoon, and the national flag and Y Ddraig Goch, alongside WWE elements such as a ring, Title and the Clash at the Castle logo.
A team of 11 Twin Made knitters spent 69 hours expertly crafting the striking memorabilia.
The two knitted items have been created to celebrate Welsh culture and mark the huge moment that is Clash at the Castle - WWE’s first major stadium event in the UK for more than 30 years. The event will feature the biggest WWE Superstars in the world including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Edge and Seth Rollins.
Charlotte Peacock, founder of Twin Made, said: “This was a dream project for me and my fellow knitters. We had so much fun coming up with the designs and creating something that weaves in Welsh traditions with symbolic references to this historic sporting event. Our whole team of knitters are looking forward to watching all the action unfold at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night.”
Following Clash at the Castle, WWE fans can see the jumper in person at the National Wool Museum, located in Drefach Felindre, Llandysul, where it will be exhibited from 12 September – 3 November 2022.
The jumper will then be given away to one lucky WWE fan on social, via the @wweuk Instagram page.
