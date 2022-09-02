Junior football festival proceeds donated to three local good causes
Sunday 4th September 2022 7:00 am
(Picture supplied )
The raffle money raised at CPD Felinfach FC Junior Festival has now been distributed to the three charities supported by the festival.
The club decided to round the amount up to £500 for each great cause and wish to thank everyone who supported the raffle and all the prizes generously given.
Pictured above are the Welsh Air Ambulance’s Meryl Jenkins and club treasurer Mair Evans.
Below, club chairman Eilir Evans is pictured with Michael Morgans.
(Picture supplied )
And club secretary Rhodri Jones is pictured below with Jenny and Daphne, who were representing Hywel Dda ILD and Pulmonary Fibrosis.
(Picture supplied )
