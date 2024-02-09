Just 500 weekend tickets remain for the Big Tribute Festival 2024.
The festival will return to Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth on August Bank Holiday weekend (23-25 August) when 5,000 people enjoy three days of live music and family friendly entertainment.
Weekend ticket holders also have access to three nights of free on site camping and parking.
The main stage acts for 2024 include tributes to the Foo Fighters, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Madonna, Adele, Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin, Rhianna, Muse, Stereophonics, Paloma Faith, Crowded House, ELO, Ed Sheeran, The Jam, The Commitments, Annie Lennox and The Eurythmics.
As well as the main stage, other favourites return such as the beer tent, second music stage, little rockers zone (including live entertainments stage and craft tents), inflatables, food stalls and the marketplace in the main arena
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3vJD54K and in person from Aberystwyth Arts Centre.