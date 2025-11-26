Ceredigion MS Elin Jones is calling for action to improve full fibre coverage in Ceredigion, following statistics published by Ofcom that highlight only half of Ceredigion has access to fibre broadband – the worst served county in Wales.
Over 78 per cent of homes in Wales now have full-fibre broadband available to them, however only 51 per cent of Ceredigion does.
Ms Jones said: “With such a big gap between levels of coverage, more priority should have been given to improving broadband in the worst served areas first.
“I have written to the Government Minister asking for clarity on what will be done to address this inequality.
“No matter where you live, we all need a good broadband connection to work and live.”
