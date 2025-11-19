Ceredigion Harp Ensemble have performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the prestigious Music for Youth Proms 2025.
The talented young harpists delighted the audience with a Welsh Medley of Traditional Tunes, specially arranged by Jeff Howard, beautifully showcasing their musicianship and the rich cultural heritage of Wales. Representing their county on such an iconic stage was an unforgettable experience for the Ceredigion Music Service ensemble Tutor Elin Kelly said: “Performing at the Royal Albert Hall will be an experience that will last for ever.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard, and seeing them share this moment together has made me extremely proud and was a moment of immense pride for all of us as a team.
