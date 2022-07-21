Just two days left to see show
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Thursday 21st July 2022 12:00 pm
Share
See Carole King and Glenn Ibbitson’s work at The Seagull ( Glenn Ibbitson )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
An exhibition by Carole King and Glenn Ibbitson at The Seagull in Cardigan will close this Saturday.
There are just two more days to see the artwork on display at the gallery on St Mary Street.
The gallery is open from 11am-3pm.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |