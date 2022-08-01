Just two more days to catch art show
Aberdyfi Art exhibition has been hailed a success, but there are only two more days to see the show.
The exhibition preview on 26 July heard welcoming words from Aberdyfi Art Society chair, Debbie Townsend, who then handed over to guest speaker, cllr Brian Kelly. Cllr Kelly is also chair of the Aberdyfi Improvements Committee.
“Brian has been very supportive of the art group, for which we are very grateful, and we feel it is appropriate to take this moment to thank Brian and his committee for their involvement in helping to make Aberdyfi the beautiful village we see today,” an art group spokesperson said.
“Also visiting was Julie McNicholls Vale. Readers of the Cambrian News know that Julie believes strongly in getting out and about to meet the people she writes about in the paper so we were especially pleased to welcome her.
“All our guests were able to raise a glass of wine to wish for the success of the exhibition.
“We are pleased to report that the exhibition has been very successful. There has been a wide selection of subjects on show for people to view and many pictures have been sold pleasing the individual artists who were thrilled to know that others enjoyed their work so much that they wanted to take them home.
“The annual summer exhibition has become part of the Aberdyfi holiday season with many holidaymakers saying that they choose to take their holiday on the week of the exhibition so they can view, and perhaps purchase, a picture as a memory of their holiday.
“After the success of this year’s event, it can be safely assumed you will find us here at the Neuadd Dyfi next year, and if there is anyone local out there who would like to give painting a go you will be welcome to come and join us as we meet every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10am at the Neuadd Dyfi.
“Finally to all those artists who have produced work to make the exhibition a success goes an especially large thank you and a message to keep painting.”
The exhibition ends tomorrow, Wednesday, 3 August.
