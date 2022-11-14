Kai to feature in Rickshaw challenge documentary
Aberystwyth schoolboy Kai Frisby is one of five athletes who will star in an upcoming BBC documentary called ‘The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again’, which will air this week.
The documentary follows the stories of youngsters who took part in this year’s Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.
It will feature BBC’s Matt Baker who cycles alongside each athlete, and will share each of their unique stories.
Speaking about the documentary, Kai said: “I’m feeling good about it, I’ve had a sneak preview, and I thought it was really good.
“Everyone involved have some fantastic stories, they’ve overcome so much in their lives. It’s such a great diversity of people.”
Kai, who is only 16, took part in the BBC’s Rickshaw Challenge on 19 October when it stopped in Aberystwyth as part of its journey around the country.
Kai cycled 12 miles alongside the BBC’s Matt Baker to raise money for Children in need. It was an experience Kai called ‘a true once in a lifetime opportunity.’ but that he’s away from it with ‘friends for life’.
Kai added: “I don’t think I really thought much of it at the time, time just flew by so quick. But looking back at it now, it was a fantastic experience, truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. I keep thinking ‘wow, did that really happen?
“Children in need is an absolute game changer, when you think of things that help children, you only think of one charity - you immediately think of Children in Need.
“They’re an organisation who really stand by their ideals, and what they represent.
“The world wouldn’t be the same without them. I’m really glad to have taken part in it, and to help out.”
When he got the call saying he’d been selected, nerves did kick in, but the support Kai had, and his own determination eliminated all nerves on the day.
He added: “You see it on TV, it’s a really big event, so when I got the call through saying I’d been selected, the nerves definitely kicked in.
“But when we got there, all those nerves went away. Riding through the community and seeing all of the support, it was so much more than I could have asked for - it really blew me away. It’s a feeling you don’t often get.
“Cycling has never been my strong suit, before this I would ride a couple of miles - all of a sudden I needed to do 12. I was practising regularly for a good month to prepare. Cycling really brought everything full circle for me, my independence really started when I got an adapted bike, it was my first taste of real freedom.”
Kai’s main sport is basketball, which he has played internationally for Wales. Though it is at Aber basketball where Kai’s love of sport is at its highest, he said: “Sport gives me the chance to see people eye to eye, when I was younger, it was something I didn’t have - it was quite isolating. But basketball especially, it raised my awareness. I hadn’t met another wheelchair user before, so it opened my whole life. Sport, especially basketball, really changed my life.”
See Kai on on BBC One on Tuesday 15 November at 8pm.
