Kai to feature in Rickshaw challenge documentary

Kai’s main sport is basketball, which he has played internationally for Wales. Though it is at Aber basketball where Kai’s love of sport is at its highest, he said: “Sport gives me the chance to see people eye to eye, when I was younger, it was something I didn’t have - it was quite isolating. But basketball especially, it raised my awareness. I hadn’t met another wheelchair user before, so it opened my whole life. Sport, especially basketball, really changed my life.”