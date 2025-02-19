While the Treasury has given the estimate of a total across the whole UK for the first year, 2026/27, of 520 affected taxpayers, the Office for Budget Responsibility has now twice described that as having a high level of uncertainty and advised that it might take 20 years for patterns to settle down with changing taxpayer behaviour. The assessment of this paper suggests that Wales would, on its own, produce 40 per cent of that UK total, adding to the view that the official estimate of the number of those affected substantially underestimates that number. That is seen to be principally because the figures used for the Treasury do not take account of large number of farming claims made solely under BPR and also that the change is expected to create new claims that would previously have been exempt transfers between spouses, the CAAV paper says.