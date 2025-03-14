Over 1,500 school pupils took part in lively hands-on activities at Aberystwyth University’s annual interactive science exhibition.
The three-day British Science Week Fair held from 11-13 March was based on the theme ‘Change and Adapt’, and welcomed children aged 8-12 from across mid and west Wales.
Pupils had the chance to get up-close with weird and wonderful marine life in the aquarium, journey through the solar system in the pop-up planetarium, use a working river model to learn about river processes, enter the world of parasites, and learn how a distorted room can create a mind-bending optical illusion.
Taking a deeper dive into the ocean on their doorstep, pupils learnt how to help sharks, became dolphin detectives, and found out how the future of plastic could lie in seaweed.
Elen Roach, Partnerships and Schools Liaison Manager at Aberystwyth University, said: “I’m delighted with how everything went and the fantastic experience everyone had at our British Science Week event.
“The local school pupils really enjoyed the wide range of dynamic displays which took them on a hands-on and interactive journey through the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”
Lisa Bucknor, a postgraduate student staffing one of the stands at the science fair remembers visiting when she was at school.
She said: “I am local and have fond memories of coming to the science fair with primary school, I absolutely loved it! I think it’s so important to make science fun and educational to the next generation and inspiring young minds as it did mine!”
The interactive stands were built by staff at the university’s departments of Life Sciences, Computer Science, Geography and Earth Sciences, Physics and Psychology and the demonstrations and experiments were staged by undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as academic staff.