Ahead of their pantomime Robinson Crusoe, Criccieth Starlight Players collected £100 in lieu of sending each other Christmas cards.
Director Ben Rosen was pleased to presente a cheque to the Centre of Sign Sight Sound (formerly the North Wales Deaf Association), to Lauren Rice who is studying British Sign Language at Masters level. Lauren interpreted last Friday evening’s performance of the pantomime which was on from 25-27 January.
Speaking last week, the Finance Director of COS said: “We will be using the donation to support our Education Officer going into primary schools across North Wales to teach BSL to children. We wish all the players the best of luck and Lauren in the forthcoming pantomime.”