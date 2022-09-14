Kind-hearted young pageant finalist gets collecting for charity
Junior Miss Royal Sapphire UK finalist Daisy Wilson, from Porthmadog, has collected over 1,000 ring-pulls and 200 milk bottle tops, as seen inset (Pictures supplied )
A KIND-HEARTED youngster from Porthmadog has been busy collecting ring-pulls and bottle-tops to help people and animals.
Daisy Wilson, who is a Miss Royal Sapphire United Kingdom finalist, has been helping a number of people as part of her role a beauty queen.
Proud mum Kayleigh Moran explained: “Daisy helps lots of charities in her role as a beauty queen, and has just collected over 1,000 ring pulls for a charity called the Purple Community Fund.
“The ring pulls get sent to the Philippines to people in poverty for them to use them to make things to sell.”
“She has collected over 200 milk bottle tops for a recycling facility that weighs them and donates the money to the RSPCA,” Kayleigh added.
