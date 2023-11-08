A BONT mum who took on the Dublin Marathon last month has raised more than £4,500 for charity.
Kizzie Garner-Hughes, 41, ran the Dublin Marathon on 29 October, following six months of training after she was inspired to fulfill her lifelong goal of running a marathon.
As part of the campaign, she decided to raise money for the “crucial,” Wales Air Ambulance.
Months of training may have prepared her body for the challenge, but Kizzie found herself nervous about whether she would be able to run the whole marathon on the day.
“I had a slight apprehension because despite the months of training, the marathon itself was going to be the first time I’d run the full 26.7 miles. I was worrying whether I would be able to finish it. You saw people along the way who became ill during the race, or couldn’t finish it - people who will have put in the same amount of effort and training as me to be there.”
On a rain soaked day in Dublin, Kizzie would finally face the full 26.7 miles she’d been preparing for. Only 4 hours and 45 minutes later, she would cross the finish line, having conquered the Dublin Marathon.
She said: “The plan I had in my head of taking it slowly and finishing in one piece was executed well. I finished the marathon in 4 hours 45 minutes.”
“I absolutely loved every minute of it, the atmosphere and support were incredible, and I’m still getting donations. The whole experience was way beyond what I expected. It was so overwhelming taking it all in, there were live bands, thousands of spectators, cheerleaders, people running in fancy dress and children would run alongside the barriers offering sweets to the runners.
“The whole day was filled with a great sense of comradery, everyone was supporting each other and running for their own reasons, some were raising money, others running to race, and others just looking to get to the end - but everyone was supporting each other.
“I can see why the Dublin Marathon is called the happy marathon, I had a smile on my face throughout the race.
“It was pouring down which suited me - I find it easier to run in the rain as it cools you down. But considering all the supporters stayed out for the whole day despite that was just incredible.
“I’m quite lost for words after it, I don't think it’s sunk in yet that I’ve already done it.”
With one race done, the next could begin - the race to the pub for a celebratory pint of Guinness.
“To celebrate, it was straight for a pint of Guinness - for me and many other runners. My parents offered to babysit my son for the night too, so me and my husband went out - it was the perfect celebration.”
If you would like to donate to Kizzie’s fundraiser, you can find it here: Crowdfunding to For Wales Air Ambulance or by searching ‘Kizzie Garner’ on the JustGiving website.