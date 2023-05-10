On May Day, Dwyfor Meirionnydd Constituency Labour Party members and friends spent a few hours as guests of John and Celia Whitehead, owners of an award-winning eco B&B in Tanygrisiau.
After meeting in the Lakeside Café for a panad, members were given the opportunity to visit Bryn Elltyd, once the home of a local slate manager, and now a guesthouse which has won multiple awards.
John and Celia explained how they had steadily worked towards running their home on eco-friendly fuel only.
By 2013 they were effectively carbon neutral, and were officially recognised as such in 2021.
Their efforts have been recognised with numerous awards and local Labour party members were able to share ideas with the couple, with John stressing “insulation, insulation, insulation!” as a starting point.
Following the visit, John and Celia led a walk up to Stwlan dam, high above their home, which provides water for the Ffestiniog Hydro Electric power station which lies below it.
