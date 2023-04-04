“What Emyr Llewelyn Jones, John Albert Jones and myself did 60 years ago to create an explosion to object to the dam being built in Tryweryn, it started the clock. The Welsh did resist the plans back then, but it was a weak resistance. I think it took a long time for the message to go home and for the consciousness of the Welsh to be awoken to a degree. There’s still a way to go, but there’s more of a feeling of the nation of Wales now.”