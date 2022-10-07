Lampeter elects new councillor
Friday 7th October 2022 10:20 am
Councillor Ann Bowen Morgan (Ceredigion County Council )
A PLAID Cymru councillor has been elected to replace long-serving Labour councillor Hag Harris who died earlier this year following May’s elections.
Councillor Ann Bowen Morgan has been elected as Ceredigion County Council member for the Lampeter ward following the by-election yesterday (Thursday, 6 October).
The position became vacant following the sudden death of Hag Harris in May.
Turnout for the election was 42 per cent, with 39.2 per cent of the votes going to Cllr Morgan.
Cllr Morgan secured 291 votes, beating Liberal Democrat Sandra Jervis (268), Dinah Mulholland for Labour (160), and independent candidate Lee Cowles (18).
Hag Harris in his much-loved record store (Cambrian News )
