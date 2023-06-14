THE owners of a Lampeter stationary shop has spoken of her pride at winning an industry award and being shortlisted for two others.
The Creative Cove in Lampeter sells a variety of greetings cards, stationery, giftware, arts and crafts as well as children’s toys and games.
The store’s owner, Sandra Jervis was brand new to the world of business ownership when she bought the shop in 2018. In those five years, things have only got better for the woman who ‘literally eats, sleeps and breathes her shop.’
Sandra said: “Despite being new to business, trading has gotten better every year - even throughout the pandemic. I must be doing something right.”
2023 pushed that success even further, with the store being nominated for two awards - The Independent Retailer of the Year at the Stationery Award, and The Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer in Wales.
But to even Ms Jervis’ surprise, the recognition didn’t stop there. Unbeknownst to her, the Creative Cove was competing for a third award, The Nemo Office Club Retail Business of the year.
She said: “I had no clue I was even in the award, it was a big surprise. I wasn’t contacted by them or anything. The first I knew about it was when it was publicly announced.”
With one award already under her belt, and the award ceremony for ‘the big one’ just around the corner, the store’s journey is far from over. The ‘big’ award, The Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer in Wales, taking place on 6 July.
Ms Jervis said: “It’s the big one in the industry, it’s massive to be on the shortlist. I’m one of six across all of Wales.”