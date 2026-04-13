Nigel Cramb launched Mane Attraction Hair Salon in the Black Lion Inn in Derwenlas in September 2024.
Having returned to hairdressing after a career change, he doubled down on his training and filled a hole in the market for one-to-one client sessions in his purpose-built salon.
Nigel’s renewed focus paid off, being shortlisted for Customer Experience of the Year in the Welsh Beauty Industry Awards and Hairstylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2026.
Nigel said: “In 2021, I didn’t know who I was.
“I wasn’t confident in my skill, which is why I went back to learn everything I could - now, I don’t ever want to stop learning, even in my 70s.
“At the beginning, there were days I stood in the salon by myself and had one client a week - now I’m booked up two months in advance, it’s gone crazy.
“It still feels really surreal. I love my clients, and I love what I do, so the awards are just the cherry on the cake.”
Nigel has also been selected as part of the first UK team to take part in the Davines International Colour Genius Programme live in London this July.
The Customer Experience Award came from customer nominations, to which the 39-year-old explained: “I didn’t like the conveyor belt aspect of hairdressing.
“I realised there was a gap in the market for spaces people could go and be completely themselves - so often there’s a lot of noise and chatter.
“In my salon, they’re the only person in the room; people can relax, choose the music, and help themselves to a big snack bowl.”
The awards will be announced this summer at events in Cardiff and Manchester.
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