Landfill sites will be havens for wildlife

Three former landfill sites on Gwynedd and Anglesey will be transformed into a haven for biodiversity and conservation.

Local Places for Nature funding from Welsh Government will help restore 74 acres at Ffridd Rasus (Harlech, Gwynedd), 32 acres at Llwyn Isaf (Penygroes, Gwynedd) and 30 acres of land at Clegir Mawr (Gwalchmai, Anglesey) into rich and varied habitats for plants and wildlife.

The projects will have a positive impact on biodiversity in the areas. Work will include planting around 40,000 trees and shrubs at all 3 sites, and increasing water storage to attract more amphibians, insects, birds, natural mammals, meadow management and stock grazing.

Councillor Gareth Griffith, Gwynedd Council cabinet member for environment said: “We are very pleased to be working on this important project to breathe new life into these former landfill sites.

“For decades, the sites at Llwyn Isaf and Ffridd Rasus were used to dispose of household waste from across Gwynedd. Now that both sites have been capped, they are being transformed to create biodiverse meadows and woodlands.

“This is an exciting opportunity to restore and enhance biodiversity on these former industrial sites. Details of the transformation will be available for the public via the project website as well as engagement with local schools so that pupils are able to track the transformation of the landscapes over time.”

A successful restoration project has previously been undertaken at the Penhesgyn landfill site on Anglesey.

Anglesey Council’s Planning and Public Protection Portfolio Holder, Councillor Richard Dew, said:

“This project will help Anglesey deliver the vision and aims outlined in our Biodiversity Plan.

“A rich biodiversity provides many of the vital resources we need in life such as food, medicines, energy and raw materials. This project will not only improve the Island’s biodiversity but it will also improve the conditions that contribute to the well-being of Anglesey’s residents and communities.”

The grant funding has been provided by Welsh Government to promote nature recovery. It aims to support projects throughout Wales to boost biodiversity within communities.

The project management team will include officers from the Local Nature Partnership, both Local Authorities and Natural Resources Wales.

Chris Lazo, local nature partnerships Cymru manager at Wales Council for Voluntary Action, explained: “We are thrilled to be able to fund this project through Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature fund.